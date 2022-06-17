UK heatwave: Hottest day confirmed for third day in a row as 30.7C heat recorded

Friday has been confirmed the hottest day of the year so far, topping yesterday’s high by 1.4C.

The temperature hit 30.7C at 11am in Heathrow, the Met Office confirmed, as Britain’s hot spell continues.

A Level 3 Heat-Health alert for London, the East of England and the South East is in place to help protect health services, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.

Agostinho Sousa of the UKHSA told BBC Breakfast the alert is to help protect the NHS, adding: “The Level 3 alert is operational and called ‘heatwave action’. It is to inform our partners that they should prepare their services for possible increases in demand due to increases in temperatures.

“We also have a Level 2 that is currently active in the South West and East of England that is to inform our partners that they should prepare their services in case they need to enter into action in case we see an increase in temperatures.

“Right now the situation is stable, and we expect the temperatures to drop tomorrow.”

A three-day heat alert has been issued amid heatwave warnings (Ben Birchall/PA)

Images from Bournemouth Beach showed Britons arriving as early as 6am to claim spots. Swimming pools, parks and beaches across parts of south and east England are already packed as a heatwave grips the nation, already bringing two consecutive hottest days of the year this week.

Thursday was officially the hottest day of the year so far as the temperature reached 29C, before that record was surpassed this morning.

As the weather heats up, a new study commissioned by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), revealed that 35 million people plan to visit the UK’s seaside and beaches from now until September sometime this summer.

Cars queue up to park at Boscombe Beach in Dorset

Gabbi Batchelor, Water Safety Education Manager at the RNLI said: “With summer arriving and a heatwave forecast, we want to remind everyone to stay safe at the coast.

“It is important that anyone visiting the coast understands the risks of the environment. It can be very unpredictable, particularly during early summer when the risk of cold water shock significantly increases, as air temperatures warm but water temperatures remain dangerously cold.

“If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live: lean back, using your arms and legs to stay afloat. Control your breathing, then call for help or swim to safety. In a coastal emergency, call 999 or 112 for the Coastguard.”

