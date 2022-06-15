UK heatwave 2022 – latest: Met Office issues health alert as temperatures to reach 34C

Heatwave warnings

A three-day heat alert has been issued as temperatures are set to rocket to 34C.

The warning covers parts of England from midnight on Friday until midnight on Sunday.

NHS England and the Met Office have issued a level two heat-health alert for the East Midlands, east of England, the southeast and the southwest, meaning there is a 60 per cent chance of heatwave during this period.

A level one warning covers parts of northern England, where the probability of heatwave conditions is 30 per cent, while there is a 40 per cent chance in the West Midlands.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Rudman said: “Temperatures will continue to rise as we go through the week, becoming well above-average by Friday when many parts of the southern half of the UK are likely to exceed 30C and may even reach 34C in some places.”

Show latest update 1655264085 Flooding and mudslides at Yellowstone National Park in the US Visitors were evacuated from parts of Yellowstone National Park on Monday after heavy rain brought flooding and mudslides to the country’s oldest national park. Roads have been washed out and the park closed after the powerful floods swept through, upending operations in the busy park. The Yellowstone River in Corwin Springs, Montana surpassed its previous record high water level by at least two feet, according to the US Geological Survey. My colleague Ethan Freedman has the full story: Aisha Rimi 15 June 2022 04:34 1655259945 A week of sunshine expected at Royal Ascot Racegoers have arrived in full force to enjoy a week of sport and fashion at Royal Ascot. The annual event began on Tuesday 14 June and will go on until Saturday 18 June, during which spectators can expect hot weather. For Wednesday, the Met Office forecasts: “Dry with light winds and long sunny spells. Becoming very warm or hot inland, though fresher at the coast where sea breezes may develop from late morning. Maximum temperature 28C.” Throughout the rest of the week until Saturday, the forecaster predicts: “Dry and sunny Thursday. Similar Friday though a risk of showers later. Probably cloudier Saturday with a chance of rain or thunderstorms. Very warm or hot, perhaps very hot Friday.” Racegoers arriving at Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA) Aisha Rimi 15 June 2022 03:25 1655252747 London set to be hotter than Costa Rica on Friday Parts of the South East, London and Wales could reach at least 27C and could rise to 34C on Friday, hotter than Portugal, Jamaica, Costa Rica, the Canary Islands and Cyprus. Sunbathers have been warned in advance against “overdoing it” as the temperatures soar. Craig Snell, a Met Office forecaster, said: “Very high UV levels are expected in the south this week, meaning people should really avoid being in the sun during the midday hours. “Wearing sunglasses, a shirt, a hat and sunscreen are essential to protect the eyes and skin, and drinking lots of water is important – long exposure to the sun can be dangerous. “People should avoid overdoing it. We all love the sunny weather, but being sensible can help you avoid a nasty sunburn.” Aisha Rimi 15 June 2022 01:25 1655248800 Area of tropical concern closely monitored in Caribbean A region of the Caribbean Sea is being closely monitored for signs of tropical development that could unfold later this week into this weekend. The risk of tropical development has been increasing over the past couple of days. Satellite imagery showed pockets of clouds and thunderstorms travelling across the western Caribbean. Aisha Rimi 15 June 2022 00:20 1655245199 Possible rain and thunderstorms expected at Glastonbury Festival-goers attending Glastonbury can expect warm weather during the long weekend between 24 to 26 June. However, the Met Office forecasts possible rain and thunderstorms as well. The forecaster said: “Temperatures will be average for most, but warmer in the south, with possible thundery conditions bringing potentially hot temperatures for southern regions. “High pressure is likely to persist and move westwards through this period, bringing more unsettled and occasionally showery conditions across the UK associated with a north-westerly wind.” Aisha Rimi 14 June 2022 23:19 1655227442 UK heatwaves not a cause for celebration Much of the UK press is breathlessly reporting the nation is set for the ‘hottest summer ever’ with ‘at least five heatwaves’ on the horizon. News outlets published pictures of bikini-clad beachgoers enjoying the sunshine, and quoted James Madden, forecaster for Exacta Weather, who said: “The overall summer forecast is now pointing towards at least four or five major heatwaves.” But what many of these joyful news reports fail to mention is that these heatwaves are a direct result of climate change – and could cause sickness and death. My colleague Samuel Webb has the full story: Aisha Rimi 14 June 2022 18:24 1655225830 UKHSA and Met Office issue level 2 heat-health alert The forecaster has issued a level 2 heat-health alert warning ahead of rising temperatures predicted for later this week. On the four-level heat-health alert scale designed to help healthcare workers manage through periods of extreme temperatures, level 1 is the lowest warning and is the minimum state of vigilance used during the summer months. Level 2, called alert and readiness, is triggered as soon there is 60 per cent risk that temperature thresholds will be reached in one or more regions on at least two consecutive days and the intervening night. Aisha Rimi 14 June 2022 17:57 1655220016 Weather forecast until Friday Tonight (Tuesday night): A fine and sunny evening across England and Wales. Scotland and Northern Ireland will be cloudy although rain will ease and clear. Overnight will then be dry and clear but thick cloud will build across Scotland and Northern Ireland and sink southwards into northern England by dawn. Rain for Scotland. Tomorrow (Wednesday): A dry and bright day across England and Wales with spells of sunshine and variable patchy cloud. There will be thick cloud cover across Scotland and Northern Ireland with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mostly across northern Scotland. Rain will be heavy in the north-west during the evening. UK Outlook (Thursday and Friday): Sunny spells on Thursday across England and Wales however there will be thick cloud across Scotland and Northern Ireland with heavy rain later. It will be a hot day on Friday with lots of sunshine and blue skies. Northern Scotland will be cloudy with rain which will be locally heavy and persistent. Matt Mathers 14 June 2022 16:20 1655218216 RSPCA issues warning The RSPCA has issued a warning to pet owners about the incoming heat. Esme Wheeler, RSPCA dog welfare specialist, said: “The truth is walking dogs in hot weather can be a silent killer. “While the majority would never leave our dogs in a car on a hot day, or even take our dogs for a really long walk in the heat, many people may still be putting their dogs at risk even on a short walk, or taking them to places such as fields and beaches with little or no shade. “We have long-campaigned that dogs die in hot cars, but this year we’re highlighting that dogs die on hot walks, too. The message remains very simple – never leave a dog in a hot car because ‘not long’ is too long, and when it comes to walks, ‘if in doubt, don’t go out.”‘ Matt Mathers 14 June 2022 15:50 1655216930 Red Cross urges people to keep health in heat The British Red Cross is urging people to stay healthy in the heat. It is urging them to drink plenty of water over the coming days to keep hydrated. The mercury could hit 34C later this week. Matt Mathers 14 June 2022 15:28

