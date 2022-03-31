Planet-heating greenhouse gas emissions were nearly 5 per cent higher last year compared to 2020 reflecting the impact of the pandemic on UK emissions.

Compared to 2019, however, the year before the pandemic hit, UK greenhouse gas emissions were around 5 per cent lower.

The statistics released by the government Thursday are provisional, but nonetheless offer an insight into the state of affairs on the country’s emissions.

When compared to 1990 levels, last year the UK’s emissions were some 47 per cent lower. Under the UK’s legally binding target to reach net-zero by 2050, the country must cut its emissions by at least 100 per cent of the pollution it put into the atmosphere in 1990.

While this means the UK is close to halfway there, the UK’s independent Climate Change Committee has warned that the country is not on track to complete its next step of reducing emissions by 51 per cent by 2025.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link UK greenhouse gas emissions rose by nearly 5% in 2021 due to impact of Covid pandemic