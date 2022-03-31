UK greenhouse gas emissions rose 5% in 2021, figures show

UK greenhouse gas emissions rose nearly 5% last year on 2020’s record lows, official statistics show.

But the provisional data for 2021 reveals climate pollution remained more than 5% below 2019 levels, reflecting the ongoing impact of Covid-19 restrictions.

Total greenhouse gas emissions were up 4.7% in 2021 on 2020 levels, reaching 424.5 million tonnes, but were 5.2% lower than 2019.

Pollution from key greenhouse gas carbon dioxide was up 6.3% year-on-year, with increases in all sectors, led by a 10% jump in transport emissions, the statistics from the Business Department (Beis) show.

There was a 10% jump in transport emissions last year (PA)

Over the long term, greenhouse gas emissions in 2021 were 47% below what they were in 1990.

The biggest driver of the long-term fall in emissions is a decrease in pollution from power stations, as electricity generation shifts away from coal towards gas and renewables.

Separate data from Beis shows a drop in renewable generation from a record high in 2020, due to less favourable weather conditions.

Overall, renewables accounted for 39.3% of total generation in 2021, down on the record 43.1% in 2020 but still the second highest level on record.

A decrease in renewable and nuclear generation meant low-carbon sources represented 54.1% of generation in 2021, 5.1 percentage points lower than in 2020, the figures show.

Renewables accounted for 39.3% of total energy generation in 2021 (PA)

The climate and energy data comes alongside the latest findings from Beis’ quarterly public attitudes tracker, revealing 85% of the public are concerned about climate change, with 43% saying they are very concerned.

The figures for winter 2021 were unchanged from the autumn.

But an increasing proportion of the public are aware of the concept of net-zero – cutting greenhouse gas emissions to zero overall. The UK has a legal target to achieve the shift by 2050.

In winter 2021, more than nine in 10 (91%) of people were aware of the concept of net-zero, a significant increase from 87% in the autumn.

Half of the people quizzed felt they knew a lot or a fair amount about the concept, up from 46 in autumn 2021, the figures show.

