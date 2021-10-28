UK government summons French ambassador as row over fishing boats escalates

Boris Johnson’s government is summoning the French ambassador over the seizure of a British boat, as the bitter post-Brexit dispute between the countries over fishing licences escalates.

Foreign Office minister Wendy Morton was instructed to summon the French ambassador in for crisis talks on Thursday after Brexit minister Lord David Frost held a meeting of senior ministers about the row.

France has detained a British trawler fishing in waters off its coast and has threatened the UK with more measures, as one of Emmanuel Macron’s ministers vowed Paris would “speak the language of strength”.

The UK government denounced the seizure of a British boat in French waters and warned Paris against any further retaliation on Thursday.

Following Lord Frost’s emergency meeting, a UK government spokesperson said: “The proposed French actions are unjustified and do not appear to be compatible on the EU’s part with the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) or wider international law.

“We regret the confrontational language that has been consistently used by the French government on this issue, which makes this situation no easier to resolve.

“We have raised our concerns strongly with both the French and the EU Commission. As a next step, the foreign secretary has instructed minister Morton to summon the French Ambassador.

“We repeat that the government has granted 98% of licence applications from EU vessels to fish in the UK’s waters and, as has consistently been made clear, will consider any further evidence on the remainder.”

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link UK government summons French ambassador as row over fishing boats escalates