The UK has imposed an asset freeze on the Kremlin’s largest bank and an end to all new investment into Russia, the government has announced.

The asset freezes will apply against Sberbank — Russia’s largest bank — in coordination with the United States’ sanctions, and the Credit Bank of Moscow.

The latest round of sanctions comes in retalition to the scenes of atrocities that were revealed when Russian forces left the town northwest of the capital, Kyiv, last week.

In what the Foreign Office described as a “major hit” to the Russian economy, the government will also introduce an “outright ban” on outward investment to the country, worth £11 billion in 2020.

The department also committed to end all imports of Russian coal and oil by the end of 2022, with the end of gas imports “as soon as possibile thereafter”.

Imports of Russian iron and steel products will be banned and a further eight oligarchs have also been added to the sanctions list.

Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, said: “Today, we are stepping up our campaign to bring Putin’s appalling war to an end with some of our toughest sanctions yet,” she said.

“Our latest wave of measures will bring an end to the UK’s imports of Russian energy and sanction yet more individuals and businesses, decimating Putin’s war machine.

“Together with our allies, we are showing the Russian elite that they cannot wash their hands of the atrocities committed on Putin’s orders. We will not rest until Ukraine prevails.”

More follows

Source Link UK government freezes assets of Russia’s largest bank in latest sanctions