UK faces Weetabix shortage as factory workers strike

Britain could be left with a Weetabix shortage as workers step up a strike over pay and working conditions.

Members of the Unite trade union will be on strike four days a week at the Weetabix factories in Kettering and Corby over changes they claim could cost them up to £5,000 a year.

The union claims workers are being subjected to “fire and rehire” tactics and said the strikes will continue to escalate until the company changes course.

Around 80 engineers at the factories have been on strike every Tuesday and Wednesday since September. Strikes will now take place every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, causing further disruption to Weetabix’s operations.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Weetabix is making bumper profits so there is no justification for these ‘fire and rehire’ attacks on our members’ wages and conditions. They are just not swallowing what in reality is a serving of corporate greed.

“Unite will not accept attacks on our members’ jobs, pay and conditions, and Weetabix should expect this dispute to continue escalating until fire and rehire is dropped.”

Weetabix said it was not engaging in “fire and rehire”, and accused Unite of damaging its brand to further a union campaign against the tactic.

Stuart Branch, group people and IT director at Weetabix Food Company, said: “For 90 years we’ve maintained a strong and productive relationship with our workforce across Northamptonshire to create a world-leading cereal manufacturing capability.

“We’re concerned to see that our reputation is being damaged in service of Unite’s national campaign on ‘fire and rehire’, which is irrelevant to the current industrial action at Weetabix.

“We have repeatedly reassured our engineering team and their union representatives that no individual is at risk of dismissal, and that roles exist for all thanks to our ongoing investment in our UK factories.

“The current discussions with our team focus on a request for compensation for a change in shift patterns.

“As these changes are permitted under their existing contracts we will not be paying for them as it would be unfair to our other employees.

“We are extremely proud of the efforts of our 1,000-strong British workforce, and have paid two additional bonuses over the last year to reflect their hard work throughout the pandemic.”

A spokesperson for Weetabix said the company was“working hard to minimise disruptions to our operations”.

“We have a naturally resilient supply chain and have robust planning in place to help mitigate any shortages as a result of the strikes.”

Weetabix is one of the UK’s most popular breakfast cereals, accounting for 7 per cent of cereal sales. The company, which also makes Alpen and Weetos, is owned by Post Holdings, a US private equity firm.

Reuters contributed to this report

Source Link UK faces Weetabix shortage as factory workers strike