UK energy strategy released in full with pledge to give North Sea oil and gas ‘new lease of life’

The UK government has released its new energy security strategy in full, making pledges to invest in hydrogen and nuclear power, and pursue new fossil fuel projects in the North Sea.

In a foreword to the document Boris Johnson outlined major long term plans to make the country energy independent, including new efforts to “make better use of the oil and gas in our own backyard by giving the energy fields of the North Sea a new lease of life”.

