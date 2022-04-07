UK energy strategy – live: Kwarteng to unveil nuclear power plan as minister admits bills won’t fall for years

Ministers say the plans will boost clean and affordable energy – but also support fossil fuel drilling in North Sea (AFP via Getty Images)

The UK government is set to announce an ambition of eight new nuclear stations and a drive to exploit hydrogen as it unveils much-anticipated plans for energy independence.

Ministers have vowed to boost “cleaner and affordable energy” through sources such as wind and solar, while also pressing ahead with more fossil fuel drilling in the North Sea to bolster domestic energy production.

The new energy security strategy is set to be unveiled in full today. It comes as rising international gas prices send household bills soaring in the UK and the country is moving away from Russian oil in light of the invasion of Ukraine.

Kwasi Kwarteng, the UK business secretary, admitted it would do little to alleviate soaring fuels bills now, while the former head of energy watchdog Ofgem said the UK would “continue to be dependent on fossil fuels” in the short run.

Meanwhile green groups criticised a lack of action over home insulation – which they said would help to slash bills – and a perceived focus on industry.

Show latest update 1649319593 What else can we expect from today? The government has already teased the main headlines of the energy strategy security plan, which is set to be unveiled in full today. It will also include plans on: Boosting offshore wind capacity

New North Sea oil and gas projects

Investments for heat pumps to be made in UK

Plans to increase domestic solar capacity Zoe Tidman 7 April 2022 09:19 1649318235 What will be at the heart of the new energy strategy? A revival of nuclear power and a drive to exploit hydrogen will be unveiled in a controversial new energy strategy – but calls to end the block on onshore wind turbines will be rejected. Boris Johnson will argue the long-delayed plan will reduce the UK’s vulnerability to “volatile international prices”, following Russia’s assault on Ukraine. Rob Merrick, our deputy political editor, has the full story of what the energy security strategy will include: Zoe Tidman 7 April 2022 08:57 1649317988 Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the UK’s long-awaited energy security strategy plan. Zoe Tidman 7 April 2022 08:53

