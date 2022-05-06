UK Election results – live: Tories brace for loss of key councils as Lib Dems take Hull

Boris Johnson ‘out of touch’ over cost of living crisis, says Keir Starmer

Votes are being counted overnight in the UK’s local elections, with the Tories bracing themselves for the loss of some key council seats.

But with results starting to come in after midnight, it was Labour who lost out in the first significant change of control on Friday morning, losing Hull to the Lib Dems.

Significant Conservative losses are expected to follow — Wandsworth, which has been in control of the Conservatives for more than 40 years, is among the London boroughs expected to fall to Labour.

The losses have prompted Conservative local leaders to call upon Boris Johnson to “take a good, strong look in the mirror.”

Outside of London, it is looking like a good night for the Lib Dems. After their Hull victory, Baroness Kramer said it was “a community that in a sense has been taken for granted frankly by both Labour and Conservatives”.

And meanwhile, Labour took control of the newly created Cumberland council, a strong result in an area that has three Conservative MPs.

Show latest update 1651807928 Labour needs ‘real clarity’ on national policy Salford’s Labour mayor Paul Dennet said that his party requires “real clarity on what national policy is to enable us to bolster what we are trying to do locally”. “Disappointed” after Labour lost three seats in the city council elections, he said: “What we need to do is learn from residents and communities about what issues and concerns they have. We take every single election really seriously in Salford and we’re not wholly reliant on what the national party is or isn’t doing, but it would be useful to have real clarity on what national policy is to enable us to bolster what we are trying to do locally. Paul Dennet “There is a lot going on, we have years and years of austerity and we’re facing a cost-of-living crisis. “When we’re doorknocking we see people are really frustrated at the moment with the political system.” Labour remains in overall control of the council, which had a third of its seats up for election this year. Namita Singh 6 May 2022 04:32 1651807589 Labour is confident of winning Wandsworth from the Tories. A Labour source said: “Boris Johnson losing Wandsworth is monumental. This was the Tories’ jewel in the crown. “Voters in Wandsworth have put their trust in the change Keir Starmer’s Labour represents.” Namita Singh 6 May 2022 04:26 1651807369 Conservative lose Worcester majority to no overall control The Conservatives have suffered another major loss in Worcester, with no party managing to hold a majority of the council. After the Conservatives lost three seats, they are now set to have a similar number to Labour. Greens leader Louis Stephen, whose party has six seats, has offered to work with the two major parties. Namita Singh 6 May 2022 04:22 1651806627 Conservatives have lost 53 council seats so far Early results show the Conservative Party have suffered a net loss of 53 council seats so far, while Labour gained 1 seat and the Liberal Democrats 27 seats. The ballot, the first major electoral test for Boris Johnson since he became the prime minister, will offer the most important snapshot of public opinion since the Conservative Party won its biggest majority in more than 30 years in the 2019 general election. People watch during the counting process at the Westminster City Council local elections, at Lindsey Hall in Westminster, London, Britain 6 May 2022 “These results are confirming that the Conservatives have suffered something of a rebuff from the electorate,” said polling guru John Curtice, a professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde. Namita Singh 6 May 2022 04:10 1651806403 Local Conservative demands ouster of Johnson, raising ‘integrity issue’ The Conservative leader of Carlisle City Council, John Mallinson, has said the prime minister should go following the defeat suffered in Cumberland. He told the BBC that he “lost some very good colleagues” in the election for Cumberland, a newly created council, and found it “difficult to drag the debate back to local issues” while campaigning because of Partygate and the cost-of-living crisis. “I don’t think it was helping to get comments from people like George Eustice talking about people using value brands to ease their shopping bills. That just seems to have come over very patronising,” he said. I think it is not just Partygate, there is the integrity issue. Basically I just don’t feel people any longer have the confidence that the prime minister can be relied upon to tell the truth. John Mallinson Asked if he thought Conservative MPs should oust the prime minister, Mr Mallinson said: “That would be my preference, yes.” Namita Singh 6 May 2022 04:06 1651805405 Local Conservatives ask PM to ‘take a good, strong look in the mirror’ One local Tory has called on Boris Johnson to “take a good, strong look in the mirror” amid the council seat losses in his area. Leader of Portsmouth City Council’s Conservative group Simon Bosher told the BBC: “I have to say the results have been extremely disappointing, not totally unexpected I have to say. We have actually lost some very good working community councillors this evening. “Personally I think those in power in Westminster really do need to take a good, hard look in the mirror because it is the rank and file grassroots members they rely on that are actually losing their seats tonight and it is pretty disappointing across the board.” I think Boris does need to take a good, strong look in the mirror as well because I think he needs to look at those people that we have lost tonight… because those are people that are actually bearing the brunt on the doorstep of behaviour of what’s been going on in Westminster Simon Bosher Namita Singh 6 May 2022 03:50 1651804098 Latest elections scoreboard Namita Singh 6 May 2022 03:28 1651803986 Labour take newly created Cumberland council Labour has won a convincing majority on the newly created council of Cumberland. The party was “surpassing all expectations” with the result in a place where, as ITV’s Tom Sheldrick points out, all three local MPs are Conservatives. BBC correspondent Robert Cooper calls it “devastating” for the Tories here. Namita Singh 6 May 2022 03:26 1651803461 Baroness Kramer ‘delighted’ with Lib Dem win in Hull Liberal Democrat peer Baroness Kramer said she was “obviously delighted” her party had taken control of Hull council. Lady Kramer told Sky News the party had had “high hopes in Hull”. She said: “It is a community that in a sense has been taken for granted frankly by both Labour and Conservatives.” The Lib Dem peer said that “big significant local issues” like the number of GPs locally came up on the doorstep, as well as the cost of living and partygate. It is not just partygate, it is everything it stands for, this sort of whole sense of a Government in moral collapse. Baroness Kramer Namita Singh 6 May 2022 03:17 1651803214 Lib Dems win Hull The Liberal Democrats have taken control of Hull city council, in the first major swing of the night, after they won 29 seats out of 57, with results still pending on three. With this decisive victory, the Lib Dems have taken back the control of the council that has been under Labour since 2011. Namita Singh 6 May 2022 03:13

