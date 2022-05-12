UK economy shrank 0.1% in March as inflation and Ukraine war takes toll

The UK economy shrank in March, as inflation and the war in Ukraine hindered recovery from the pandemic

The economy grew by 0.8% between January and March, down from growth of 1.3% in the previous three months, the Office for National Statistics has said.

However, the economy

“This was driven by growth in a number of service sectors as the economy continued to recover from Covid-19 effects, including hospitality, transport, employment agencies and travel agencies. There was also strong growth in IT.”

He added: “Our latest monthly estimates show GDP (gross domestic product) fell a little in March, with drops in both services and in production.

“Construction, though, saw a strong month, thanks partly to repair work after the February storms.”

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said: “The UK economy grew for the fourth consecutive quarter and is now clearly above pre-pandemic levels, although growth in the latest three months was the lowest for a year.

