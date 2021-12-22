UK economy sees steeper slowdown in third quarter before Omicron impact

UK economic growth slowed more sharply than first thought between July and September, before the impact of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, official figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the economy expanded by 1.1% in the third quarter, compared with an initial estimate of 1.3%.

This marks a sharp pullback on growth in the second quarter, when UK output increased by a revised 5.4% following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Experts expect the economy to contract in December as consumers retrench in the face of the new variant sweeping across the UK and restrictions to control it, with fears that further measures could also affect the first quarter of 2022.

But the ONS said the UK economy has recovered more ground towards where it was before the pandemic struck thanks to a stronger rebound than first thought in 2020, and is now 1.5% below where it was at the end of 2019.

This compares with the previous estimate of 2.1% below the pre-pandemic level.

Darren Morgan, ONS director of economic statistics, said: “Our revised figures show UK GDP recovered a little slower in the third quarter, with much weaker performances from health and hairdressers across the quarter, and the energy sector contracting more in September than we previously estimated.

“However, stronger data for 2020 means the economy was closer to pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter.

“With the economy reopening in the third quarter, households saved less in the latest period.

“However, household saving was still up on pre-pandemic levels.”

The ONS data has revealed the impact of supply chain problems and shortages over the summer, with car sales hit by a shortage of semiconductor chips and construction projects delayed amid difficulties in getting materials.

The monthly breakdown of gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter showed a contraction of 0.1% in July, followed by expansion of 0.1% in August and 0.6% in September 2021 as the lifting of restrictions boosted hospitality in particular.

Official monthly GDP figures have since shown the economy eked out growth of just 0.1% in October.

And recent economic surveys point to further slowdown over the fourth quarter as Britons have been staying at home in the crucial run-up to Christmas, knocking trade for hospitality, leisure and retail sectors.

The closely-watched IHS Markit/CIPS Flash UK Composite PMI for December signalled the UK’s economic growth slowed to its slowest pace since February when the country was in lockdown.

Businesses say that they have been hit by lower customer demand in December since Omicron came to the UK and new restrictions were imposed.

Soaring inflation is also set to weigh on consumer spending, with the Bank of England last week hiking interest rates to 0.25% from 0.1% in a bid to rein in rising prices and warning that inflation could hit a near 30-year high of 6% next April.

Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club, said: “The recent rise in Covid-19 case numbers will also weigh on near-term activity by forcing more people to self-isolate.

“But while this is likely to mean that the level of output falls in the second half of December and with the Government undecided on whether to reintroduce restrictions, the outlook for the early part of 2022 remains uncertain.”

Figures also released on Wednesday by the ONS showed Britain’s balance of payments deficit widened to £24.4 billion due to a fall in goods exports, while goods imports increased and overseas firms received more income from their investments in the UK.

