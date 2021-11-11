The UK’s economic recovery slowed sharply between July and September as supply chain problems held back growth, official figures have shown.

The economy grew 1.3 per cent in the third quarter of the year, lower than the 1.5 per cent analysts had forecast and down from 5.5 per cent in the previous three months.

It means the UK economy was 2.1 per cent smaller between July and September than it was before the pandemic.

Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the ONS, said: “Growth picked up in September and the UK economy is now only slightly below pre-pandemic levels.

“This latest increase was led by the health sector, boosted by more visits to GP surgeries in England.

“Lawyers also had a busy month as house buyers rushed to complete purchases before the end of the stamp duty holiday.

“However, these were partially offset by falls in both the manufacture and sale of cars.

Growth picked up in September to 0.6 per cent but new data showed that the performance was worse than first thought in July and August, with signs the global supply chain issues were taking their toll.

Data showed a 0.2 per cent contraction in July, against the 0.1 per cent fall previously estimated, while August showed growth of 0.2 per cent, against the 0.4 per cent initial reading.

Car sales have been hit by a shortage of semi conductor chips, according to the ONS.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link UK economic growth slows amid supply chain crisis