UK diner left ‘disgusted’ after finding entire chicken head in box of KFC hot wings

A UK customer’s two-star review of KFC’s hot wing meal is being widely viewed on social media after she shared an image of a fried chicken head in her takeout order.

The picture, also shared on the Instagram and Twitter handle of Takeaway Trauma, showed the head of the fried chicken, with beaks and shut eyes.

In the screengrab of the review shared, the reviewer who identified herself as Gabrielle, gave two stars to KFC on JustEat and said: “I found a fried chicken head in my hot wing meal, put me off the rest, ugh.” The complainant had ordered from KFC Feltham in Twickenham, reported the Sun.

Social media users were quick to take a dig at the Instagram post that was shared by Takeaway Trauma on Tuesday and has been liked by over 9,000 users.

“What does it take to get one star?” commented a user.

“Fried chicken head is still fried chicken in all fairness,” said another.

“I found a bit of ded animal in my box of ded animal (sic),” wrote another.

Responding to the post on Twitter, KFC called it “probably the most generous 2-star review ever”. The company said that it was “genuinely surprised by this photo. Baffled, even”.

“It’s a shocker,” said the American fast food restaurant chain. “So as soon as we saw it, we got together with Just Eat and investigated.”

“Put simply – we serve real chicken,” the company seemingly joked. “And we’re proud of that. We put really strict checks in place with our suppliers and partners, before our teams prepare everything carefully in our restaurants.” Accepting the mistake, the company said “that even the best laid plans can – on rare occasions – go awry. And this is an incredibly rare one.”

It added that they have taken the complaint “seriously” and are “putting further measures in place with our suppliers, as well as restraining our teams to prevent it [from] happening again.”

KFC said that they are in touch with Gabrielle and have invited her and her family to come down and meet the team, see the kitchen process and “feel confident next time she orders from us” as it hoped that she will be back leaving 5-star reviews for the company.

