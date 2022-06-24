UK Covid infections surge as 300,000 people infected in last week

Covid infections grew by 300,000 in the last week – a 23 per cent increase – as 1.7 million as estimated to have had the virus.

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show 1,360,600 people in England, tested positive for Covid in the week ending 18 June – a 21 per cent increase on the week prior.

Scotland saw the biggest increase of 42 per cent with 250,700 infected, while 68,500 tested positive in Wales and, 59,900 in Northern Ireland.

Covid infection rates increased in all regions of England apart from the north east and south west according to the ONS.

The increase is being driven by the new BA4 and BA5 variants. According to the ONS infection rates from current variants are slightly higher than Alpha during the first wave, however hospitalisations a four times lower and deaths 20 times lower.

