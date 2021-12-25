UK Covid guidance ‘urgently needs update’ as half of new cases have cold-like symptoms

More than half of people experiencing cold-like symptoms have Covid, a new study has found, as a top scientist urged the government to update its guidance on symptoms “urgently”.

A new ZOE Covid Study found that half of all people experiencing new cold-like symptoms – such as a sore throat, runny nose and headache – are likely to have symptomatic Covid derived from the milder Omicron variant.

Professor Tim Spector, lead scientist on the ZOE Covid Study app, said government guidance on symptoms needs to be changed urgently to help “save lives”.

The study, which collects data based on app users’ reports of coronavirus incidents, has found a 66 per cent increase in new cases with an average of one in 45 people in the UK currently having symptomatic Covid.

It also found that the most common symptoms currently are headaches, fatigue, a runny nose, sore throat and sneezing.

Currently, government guidance only lists key coronavirus symptoms as a new or continuous cough, a high temperature and a loss or change in sense of smell or taste.

These findings were supported in a SAGE committee meeting on Thursday, where scientists said there is some “preliminary evidence emerging of changes in reported symptoms with Omicron infection”.

In particular, loss or change to senses of taste or smell seemed to be reported less frequently in new cases.

Professor Spector said: “The number of new symptomatic cases has exploded over the last week, making it the biggest jump in cases I’ve seen since we started the ZOE COVID Study.

“Whilst the figures paint a worrying picture, the good news is that our preliminary data, based on around 2,500 probable cases reported on the ZOE app suggests that Omicron is more mild than Delta,” he added.

He advised people to avoid indoor gatherings, check symptoms, get tested regularly and get vaccinated to help stop the spread of Omicron.

Professor Spector added: “Over the past few days, we saw self-isolation rules already causing havoc for our frontline workers, so I’m pleased to see that the Government has reduced the isolation period down to seven days.

“However, what continues to shock me is the misinformation in their latest stay at home guidance about the symptoms of COVID. ZOE data clearly shows that the most important symptoms are no longer a new continuous cough, a high temperature or loss of taste or smell.

“For most people, an Omicron positive case will feel much more like the common cold, starting with a sore throat, runny nose and a headache. You only need to ask a friend who has recently tested positive to find this out.

“We need to change public messaging urgently to save lives as half of people with cold-like symptoms now have COVID.”

Source Link UK Covid guidance ‘urgently needs update’ as half of new cases have cold-like symptoms