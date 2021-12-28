UK Covid cases rise by record 129,471 in 24 hours as Omicron spreads

Covid-19 cases have soared by their highest number since the start of the pandemic as the Omicron variant continues to spread throughout the UK.

The latest figures released by the government on Tuesday afternoon show 129,471 new cases in the 24 hours to 9am on that day, a new daily record.

The government also said a further 18 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19. It warned that the data was incomplete due to holidays, and does not include figures for Scotland or Northern Ireland.

The Omicron variant is thought by scientists to be milder than previous incarnations of the virus, but it is not clear exactly to what extent – and how many of those record numbers of people being infected will end up in hospital or dying.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Monday said there would be no new social distancing or lockdown restrictions before the New Year, after also declining to impose any measures ahead of Christmas.

More follows…

