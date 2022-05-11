UK could give military help to Sweden and Finland under new deal, Boris Johnson says

A new UK security agreement with Sweden and Finland could involve Britain providing military assistance if either of the two Nordic countries are attacked, prime minister Boris Johnson has said.

The deal was sealed by the prime minister during a 24-hour visit to the two countries, where fears are growing that Russia’s war in Ukraine could spill over into aggression directed by Moscow at its neighours across the Baltic Sea.

The visit comes days ahead of expected announcements from Stockholm and Helsinki on whether they will drop a decades-old policy of neutrality and apply to join the Nato defensive alliance.

Speaking alongside Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson after talks at her country retreat at Harpsund, Mr Johnson said that the new mutual security assurances signed with her country and with Finland could involve the UK intensifying intelligence-sharing and accelerating joint military training, exercises and deployments.

And he made clear that this could include deploying British military force if either of the countries came under attack.

“If Sweden were attacked and looked to us for help and support then we would provide it. It would be up to Sweden to make the request and spell out exactly what support is requested,” said Mr Johnson.

Asked if this could include committing UK troops and equipment to military action, he replied that Britain “would come to the assistance of Sweden with whatever Sweden requested”.

The agreement effectively provides Sweden and Finland with similar guarantees from the UK to the Article 5 guarantee offered to all Nato member states of mutual assistance if any of them come under attack.

It will raise concerns that the UK could come into direct military conflict with Russia if president Vladimir Putin decides to unleash violence against them.

