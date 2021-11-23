UK could face ‘challenge’ on supply of presents this Christmas, Downing Street admits

Britain could face “challenges” over the availability of presents this Christmas due to disruption to global supply chains, Downing Street has admitted.

But minister Steve Barclay assured Cabinet this morning that concerns over supplies over festive food like turkeys has now been “alleviated” by action on temporary visas.

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet meeting at Downing Street, the chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster referenced assurances from the British Poultry Council that there will “definitely” be enough turkeys for Christmas.

After months of pressure, the government relaxed immigration rules in September, making 5,500 visas available for foreign workers as a temporary measure to help the meat processing industry prepare for the holiday season.

In a presentation to Cabinet on the challenge of dealing with the ongoing global Covid pandemic and its effects on supply chains, on top of managing regular winter pressures, Mr Barclay said that government action “has alleviated concerns over potential turkey shortages in the run up to Christmas”, a No 10 spokesperson said.

Asked whether that meant that British families’ Christmases will not be disrupted by supply chain problems, the spokesperson said: “Yes, certainly on that specific point with regards to the food supply, that is the view that we have. The action we’ve we’ve taken on things like temporary visas has helped alleviate some of the pressures we have seen.

“We know it will be challenging for a number of different sectors and we’re working with them closely.”

The spokesperson was asked whether the sectors affected included Christmas present supply. He replied: “We remain confident that we are taking the right action to deal with the supply challenges that we’re seeing globally.

“That’s not to say that individual sectors won’t face some some issues, as will be seen in other countries. “

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link UK could face ‘challenge’ on supply of presents this Christmas, Downing Street admits