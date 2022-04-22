UK considers sending tanks to Poland so ally can give armoured vehicles to Ukraine

Boris Johnson has said his government is considering sending tanks to Poland in a “backfilling” operation so the key ally can give its own tanks to Ukraine.

“We are looking more at what we can do to backfill in countries such as Poland, who may want to send heavier weaponry to help defend the Ukrainians,” he told a press conference in India.

“We are looking at sending tanks to Poland to help them as they send some of their T72s to Ukraine.”

“We’ve got to look at what more we can do military, we’ve got to keep intensifying the economic sanctions – we want to make sure there is wave after wave of intensifying pressure on Putin.”

