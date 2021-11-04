The car industry suffered its worst October performance since 1991, figures show.

Just 106,265 new cars were registered in the UK last month, representing a 24.6% fall compared with October 2020, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

This made it the fourth consecutive month with a year-on-year decline.

The SMMT revised down its forecast for how many new cars will be registered in the UK this year by 8.8% in light of ongoing supply chain issues and the deteriorating economic outlook.

This would see 2021 finish 1.9% up on last year, but more than a quarter down on the pre-pandemic total of 2.3 million in 2019.

The market for plug-in vehicles continues to buck the trend.

Registrations of battery electric vehicles increased by 73.1% in October, while demand for plug-in hybrids increased by 7.5%.

Plug-in vehicles now account for 16.6% of new car registrations this year.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link UK car industry suffers worst October in 30 years