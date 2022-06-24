UK Athletics Championships 2022 live stream: How to watch on TV and online

The UK Athletics Championships are here with a host of stars set to shine in Manchester over three days.
From Dina Asher-Smith and Keely Hodgkinson to Marc Scott and Josh Kerr, whose battle with fellow Olympians Jake Wightman and Jake Heyward, alongside Neil Gourley among others, could steal the show. There will be plenty of fascinating races as we gear up for the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon this summer.
British athletes are also looking to find form for the home Commonwealth Games set to be held in Birmingham after England named a 72-strong athletics squad.
You can probably pencil in Asher-Smith and the 100m final on Saturday, while Hodgkinson will look to land the British title on Sunday.
Here’s everything you need to know, including full timings and schedules, ahead of the UK Athletics Championships.
How can I watch it?
The action will be shown live on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app. The action on Friday, 24 June runs from 15:55 – 20:50, while Saturday, 25 June starts at 13:15 and finishes at 19:00 and finally Sunday, 26 June will kick off at 10:25 and conclude at 17:00.
When does it start?
The action will get underway at 2pm on Friday 24 June through to Sunday 26 June.
What is the schedule and start times?
Friday 24 June
14:00 100m Decathlon Men Heats
14:40 Long Jump Decathlon Men
16:00 400m Hurdles Men Round 1
16:12 Shot Put Decathlon Men
16:30 100m Men Round 1
17:35 100m Women Round 1
18:00 High Jump Decathlon Men
18:20 400m Women Round 1
18:50 400m Men Round 1
19:20 1500m Men Round 1
19:44 1500m Women Round 1
20:10 3000m Under 20 Women Final
20:25 3000m Under 20 Men Final
20:40 400m Decathlon Men Heats
Saturday 25 June
10:00 100m Hurdles Heptathlon Women Heats
10:16 110m Hurdles Decathlon Men Heats
11:00 High Jump Heptathlon Women
11:04 Discus Throw Decathlon Men
12:20 Javelin Throw Women Final
12:50 Pole Vault Decathlon Men
13:20 110m Hurdles Men Round 1
13:31 High Jump Men Final
13:45 800m Men Round 1
14:10 Discus Throw Women Final
14:15 800m Women Round 1
14:45 400m Hurdles Women Heats
14:49 Triple Jump Women Final
15:15 400m Hurdles Men Final
15:25 100m Ambulant Men Final
15:30 Shot Put Heptathlon Women
15:35 100m Ambulant Women Final
15:45 1500m Women Final
15:53 Javelin Throw Decathlon Men
15:56 1500m Men Final
16:05 100m Men Semi-Final
16:16 Pole Vault Men Final
16:30 100m Women Semi-Final
16:50 Shot Put Men Final
16:55 3000m Steeple Chase Men Final
17:08 Long Jump Women Final
17:15 110m Hurdles Men Final
17:25 400m Men Final
17:35 400m Women Final
17:40 Hammer Throw Men Final
17:45 200m Heptathlon Women Heats
18:00 1500m Decathlon Men Final
18:15 5000m Women Final
18:40 100m Men Final
18:50 100m Women Final
Sunday 26 June
10:30 Javelin Throw Men Final
11:35 Long Jump Heptathlon Women
11:38 Shot Put Women Final
12:00 5000m Walk Women Final
12:32 Discus Throw Men Final
12:35 5000m Walk Men Final
13:02 Triple Jump Men Final
13:05 100m Hurdles Women Heats
13:35 200m Women Round 1
14:02 High Jump Women Final
14:05 200m Men Round 1
14:10 Javelin Throw Heptathlon Women
14:16 Pole Vault Women Final
14:35 400m Hurdles Women Final
14:45 Para 1500m Men Final
14:55 100m Hurdles Women Final
15:05 3000m Steeple Chase Women Final
15:17 Long Jump Men Final
15:20 400m Wheelchair Men Final
15:25 Hammer Throw Women Final
15:28 400m Wheelchair Women Final
15:38 200m Women Final
15:47 200m Men Final
15:56 800m Heptathlon Women Final
16:10 5000m Men Final
16:35 800m Men Final
16:45 800m Women Final
