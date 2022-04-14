UK approves Moderna Covid vaccine for six to 11-year-olds

The British medical regulator has approved the use of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine for children aged between six and 11.

The government announced on Thursday that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) had updated its advice about the “Spikevax” jab.

Dr June Raine, the MHRA’s boss, said: “I am pleased to confirm that that the Covid-19 vaccine made by Moderna, ‘Spikevax’, has now been authorised in Great Britain in 6 to 11 year olds. The vaccine is safe and effective in this age group.”

“It is for the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to advise in due course on whether six to 11s should be offered vaccination with the Covid-19 vaccine made by Moderna as part of the deployment programme,” she added.

Spikevax was authorised in children aged six to 11 in Northern Ireland since March under a directive issued by the European Medicines Agency.

More follows…

