UK announces fresh wave of sanctions against Russian military leaders

April 21, 2022

The UK has announced a fresh wave of sanctions on key figures in the Russian army as the war in Ukraine wages on.

The foreign secretary said the move follows a renewed assault in the East and intelligence suggesting civilian infrastructure is being targeted in the beseiged city of Mariupol.

More follows…

