UK and EU sanction 178 Russian separatists ‘aiding and abetting’ Putin in Ukraine

The UK and EU have imposed sanctions on 178 Russian separatists in the Donbas region who backed the illegal invasion of Ukraine – vowing to crack down on those “aiding and abetting” Vladimir Putin’s war machine.

Boris Johnson’s government also announced a series of new sanctions targeting Russian oligarchs’ family members, associates and employees – including Putin’s own assistant.

Britain joined Brussels in targeting those behind the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, with Liz Truss saying that the shelling of a railway station in Kramatorsk had spurred the west into action.

Foreign secretary said: “In the wake of horrific rocket attacks on civilians in eastern Ukraine, we are today sanctioning those who prop up the illegal breakaway regions and are complicit in atrocities against the Ukrainian people.”

Ms Truss added: “We will continue to target all those who aid and abet Putin’s war. We will not rest in our mission to stop Putin’s war machine in its tracks.”

The foreign secretary also said that the latest UK sanctions package would extend the import ban on Russian goods.

“From tomorrow, we are banning the import of Russian iron and steel, as well as the export of quantum technologies and advanced materials that Putin sorely needs,” she said.

Russia has refocused its military efforts in recent weeks as Russian president Vladimir Putin looks, according to Western intelligence, to mount an offensive on the separatist Donbas region.

Top individuals sanctioned by the UK and EU include Alexander Ananchenko and Sergey Kozlov – self-styled prime minister and chair of government of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.

More follows…

