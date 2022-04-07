UK ambulances prepare to leave for Ukraine frontline

NHS trusts will donate a surplus fleet of ambulances to Ukraine to help replace vehicles lost during the Russian bombardment, the government has announced.

The Foreign Office said a donation of 20 ambulances will bolster the resilience of Ukraine’s emergency services that have been stretched by Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion — now in its sixth week.

The vehicles are expected to arrive in the country’s western city of Lviv later this week, before being transported to the areas most in need.

