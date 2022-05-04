Ugg’s new maxi sliders are set to be the It-girl shoe of the summer

The cult of the Ugg shows no signs of slowing down, as the brand has launched a new slide that simply screams Y2K.

The new “maxi slides” – a chunky platform sandal with bubble-style piping across the upper – have already been donned by Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, which is a major sign that the celeb crowd will soon follow suit.

Ugg has been enjoying a sartorial renaissance over the past few years, thanks to the revival of Noughties fashion staples such as the Ugg mini boot, by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez, and the coveted fluffy slides that everyone and their aunt were wearing throughout lockdown.

The Aussie brand has tapped into this new-found hype with a range of high-profile designer collaborations, including Molly Goddard and Telfar Clemens. Its slider styles tend to sell out fast, so you best snap them up before they’re gone.

Available in three different styles – the maxi, the maxi logo and the maxi print – Ugg is answering our Y2K fashion prayers once more with this collection. Read on for everything you need to know, including where to shop these spring-ready slides.

Ugg maxi logo slide Calling all Euphoria fans – this is the exact pair that Sydney Sweeney was spotted wearing while out walking in Los Angeles. The star wore this baby pink pair with a simple black playsuit for a laid-back, Noughties vibe. The logo-heavy style reminds us of the recent collab between Ganni and Juicy Couture. In fact, we’d happily pair that velour tracksuit with these slides for the ultimate Y2K chic. The platform sandal is sure to elongate your legs, while the signature sheepskin insole will add comfort without making you overheat. They are also available in black.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ugg maxi tiger print slide Neon green remains the colour of the season – pair that with a tiger print and you’re all set for dopamine dressing this spring. It’s undoubtedly a bold pattern to pull off, but we’re envisioning pairing these with wide leg jeans, floaty maxi dresses and mini skirts. The maxi print slider also comes in a slightly less fluorescent baby pink cheetah print (£110, Ugg.co.uk).

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ugg maxi slide For the minimalists among us (if Ugg sliders could ever be minimalist), this is the most basic maxi style and perhaps the most versatile. Available in black and light grey, the bubble-style piping reminds us of those bubble seats we all had as kids in the Noughties. The 2.5in platform elevates these sliders both in height and in sartorital status, and we’re here for it. The black pair would work well with practically any outfit – we’re predicting that these will become a cult shoe, similar to Dune’s Chanel grandad sandal dupes that have flown off the shelves in recent years.

