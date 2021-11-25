Ugg Black Friday sale 2021: Best deals on slippers, slides, boots and more

Black Friday is back, with brilliant bargains and deals not to be missed. Landing on the last Friday of November, the shopping extravaganza delivers cut-price offers across major brands from Apple to Zara, Lego and more. Plus there will of course be offers on beauty, tech and home appliances.

The event offers an opportunity to save cash on pricier items in perfect time for Christmas. If you’re stuck for ideas, check out the discounts we’re expecting from The White Company, Dyson and Jo Malone, and stay tuned for the latest updates as we get them.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop now

Speaking of big-name savings, Ugg is always top of our wishlist thanks to the brand’s wide selection of sheepskin boots, fluffy slippers and accessories. And it’s sale is finally here, with decent discounts on a whole range of its offering.

The premium-priced range covers kids’ sizes as well as adults, meaning there are gifting opportunities for the whole family.

Starting off as warming footwear for Californian surfers in the 1970s, Ugg became synonymous with Noughties style when celebs including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss were pictured wearing the classic boots. Then, with the lockdown in 2020, the brand’s fashion status rose once again, as fluffy slides became a staple buy.

Read more:

Does Ugg take part in Black Friday?

Yes. Ugg has previously participated in Black Friday, and this year is no different.

Originally loved for its signature chestnut-coloured boots, in a range of heights, Ugg came back with a vengence and made us love it all over again. Case in point, these logo sliders (was £100 now £89.99, Ugg.com), which were featured in our best women’s slippers round-up. Our writer said they’re “undeniably soft and cosy, and thanks to the elasticated band there’s no sliding around”.

If you want something a little more understated. we also love these mule-style slippers with a leopard print trim (was £100, now £89.99, Ugg.com) that still adds a bit of fun.

For the more classic style, the essential short boots (was £160, now £114, Ugg.com) are also in the sale. Available in the aforementioned chestnut colour, as well as black and mole. They suede is water-resistant and the inside is made from the cosiest plush wool to keep your tootsies warm.

If you’re after something else, we’re collating the best discounts from third-party retailers in our fashion deals round-up, where there’s all the info you need about the best early offers.

Does Ugg take part in Cyber Monday?

Yes, last year the brand ran reductions across the entire Black Friday weekend, right through to Cyber Monday. This year it falls on 29 November, and Ugg has stated on its website that its sale will run until Monday 29 November.

When is Ugg’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

The sale has already started and can be found on its dedicated Black Friday page.

When it comes to prepping your shopping list, our tester rated the much-loved Ugg classic mini II boot (£145, Ugg.com) as one of the best Uggs to buy. “These boots have barely left our feet since we put them on”, they said. “One of our favourite details is the pull tabs on the back, which make them easy to put on and take off.” For a practical pick which we rated ideal for rainy days, check out the Ugg tioga hiker waterproof leather boot (£145, Ugg.com).

How much is Ugg’s delivery on Black Friday?

Standard delivery is free on all Ugg purchases. Next-day and Saturday delivery is available for £4.95. You’ll find more information on the brand’s dedicated delivery information page.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on shoes and other fashion offers, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – all the very best deals in one helpful place

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday fashion deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart will have great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ugg Black Friday sale 2021: Best deals on slippers, slides, boots and more