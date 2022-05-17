UFO sightings are ‘frequent and continuing’ – and some cannot be explained, Navy admits

UFO sightings are “frequent and continuous,” a naval intelligence officer told members of a Congressional intelligence committee Tuesday morning.

In his opening statements before the committee, Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray told members of the US House Intelligence Committee’s subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation that UFO sightings — or Unidentified Aerial Phenomona (UAPs) in the Pentagon’s new terminology — have been common on military ranges since the 2000s.

Mr Bray’s testimony comes as part of the first Congressional hearing on UFOs in more than 50 years.

The hearing follows the release of an Intelligence report in 2021 that concluded more than 140 UFO sightings since 2004 could not be explained, and that many did represent physical objects, rather than tricks of light or sensors.

