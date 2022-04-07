UFC star Conor McGregor charged with six driving offences

Posted on April 7, 2022 0

UFC star Conor McGregor appeared before Blanchardstown District Court in Dublin on Thursday (7 April) charged with six driving offences.

The mixed martial arts fighter was accused of dangerous driving in two locations in Dublin, driving without insurance and a license, and failing to produce insurance and a license.

McGregor made no reply to any of the charges.

When asked for any comments outside the courthouse, McGregor said he was going “straight back into training.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link UFC star Conor McGregor charged with six driving offences