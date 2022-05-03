Tom Aspinall will headline a UFC London event for the second time this year when he takes on Curtis Blaydes on 23 July.

When the UFC returned to the English capital in March following a three-year absence, Aspinall took part in his first main event with the promotion, submitting veteran Alexander Volkov in the first round.

That victory took Aspinall’s win streak to eight, with all of those wins achieved via stoppage – seven of them coming in Round 1, and the other in Round 2.

The result also saw Aspinall (12-2) climb to No 6 in the heavyweight rankings, and the 29-year-old is now set for his toughest challenge so far as he goes up against fourth-ranked Blaydes.

Blaydes (16-3) will enter the O2 Arena on the back of two straight wins, with his last loss – against Derrick Lewis in February 2021 – ending an impressive four-fight win streak.

The American’s only other defeats have come against reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link UFC London: Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes announced as main event