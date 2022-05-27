Paddy Pimblett will face Jordan Leavitt at UFC London in July, it has been confirmed, as the British fighter faces his second fight in succession on home soil.

The UFC’s rising star defeated Rodrigo Vargas on an electric night at the O2 and will once again feature on the main card on its return to the UK.

Pimblett will fight Leavitt in a lightweight bout on 23 July, with Tom Aspinall, Darren Till and Molly McCann all set to be in action on the card.

Pimblett is on a four fight win streak and will look to add to his growing reputation after stealing the show alongside McCann at the previous UFC London event.

The Liverpool fighter has said he will need to shed weight for the lightweight contest, which will be against the American Leavitt, whose record stands at 10-1 overall in MMA.

“Get this weight off lad and I’ll be ready to punch anyone’s head in whenever you want me to,” Pimblett said on his YouTube channel last week.

“I don’t look that fat like, but everyone loves calling me fat on the internet so we’ll go along with it.”

Source Link UFC London: Paddy Pimblett to fight Jordan Leavitt in lightweight contest