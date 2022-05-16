UFC Fight Night time: When does Holly Holm vs Ketlen Vieira start in UK and US this weekend?

Holly Holm goes up against Ketlen Vieira in a UFC Fight Night main event this Saturday, as each woman looks to move herself closer to a bantamweight title shot.

Holm (14-5), who last fought in October 2020, famously won the belt in 2015, knocking out Ronda Rousey with a head kick to claim the gold.

The American, 40, failed to regain the title when she challenged Amanda Nunes in 2019 and has also come up short in pursuit of featherweight gold on two occasions.

Meanwhile, Brazilian Vieira is seeking her first title shot in the UFC but is on a patchy run with two losses in her last four outings. However, the 30-year-old was on a 10-fight win streak prior to that series of bouts.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The event will take place on Saturday 21 May at the UFC Apex institute in Las Vegas.

The prelims will begin at 9pm BST (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the main card following at 12am BST (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET) on Sunday morning.

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Holm against Raquel Pennington in 2020 (Getty Images)

Main card

Holly Holm vs Ketlen Vieira (women’s bantamweight)

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Michel Pereira (welterweight)

Chidi Njokuani vs Dusko Todorovic (middleweight)

Jailton Almeida vs Parker Porter (heavyweight)

Eryk Anders vs Jun Yong Park (middleweight)

Prelims

Joseph Holmes vs Alen Amedovski (middleweight)

Polyana Viana vs Tabatha Ricci (women’s strawweight)

Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer vs Uros Medic (lightweight)

Jonathan Martinez vs Vince Morales (bantamweight)

Chase Hooper vs Felipe Colares (featherweight)

Elise Reed vs Sam Hughes (women’s strawweight)

