UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski teases lightweight title challenge

UFC men’s featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has teased a move up to lightweight, where he could challenge for the title.

Volkanovski retained his featherweight belt against Chan Sung Jung on Saturday, securing a fourth-round TKO of the “Korean Zombie” in the main event of UFC 273.

The victory extended Volkanovski’s win streak to 21 and marked the Australian’s third consecutive successful title defence.

Now, the 33-year-old has discussed the possibility of moving up to 155lbs and challenging for the lightweight belt. Such a victory would make Volkanovski (24-1) just the fifth fighter in UFC history to hold two titles simultaneously.

Lightweight champion Charles Oliveira defends the gold against former interim title holder Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 274 next month, and while Islam Makhachev could be the next contender, Volkanovski has staked his claim.

“I want that this year. That’s something I’m looking at next, even,” he told ESPN. “As I said, while [the featherweight division] is sorting itself out, I’m doing my part.

“I don’t want to hold up any divisions, but if this division is getting held up, it’s because the contenders aren’t taking that No 1 spot. It’s got nothing to do with me.

“So, if [they’re] going to do that, I want to be active. I’ll move up, I’ll work my options, because I’m not holding anyone up and I’m doing my part. So, if people don’t want to do their part, let’s have fun, let’s have these money fights, let’s have these double-champ status [fights].

“Let’s do all that type of stuff while that’s happening. And I think I’m in a good position and a fair position to call for a double-champ status.”

Volkanovski put on a clinic en route to beating Chan Sung Jung via TKO (Getty Images)

Sung Jung stepped in to face Volkanovski after initial challenger Max Holloway withdrew from his scheduled trilogy bout with the Australian due to injury. Volkanovski dethroned Holloway in 2019 with a points victory, before securing a second straight decision win over the Hawaiian to retain the belt in 2020.

The controversial nature of the pair’s rematch led many fans to call for a third clash between the men, however, and that still looks to be on the horizon.

Former men’s bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo also has his sights set on a fight with Volkanovski, though, having announced this week that he has re-entered the Usada testing pool as he plans to emerge his retirement.

Cejudo, who held the titles at 125lbs and 235lbs simultaneously prior to his retirement in 2020, is intent on becoming the UFC’s first ever three-weight champion.

