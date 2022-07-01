UFC 276: Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski trade barbs at pre-fight press conference

Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski engaged in an invigorated exchange at the UFC 276 pre-fight press conference on Thursday, three days before the featherweights engage in their third clash in the Octagon.

Volkanovski dethroned Holloway as champion in 2019 with a points victory, before repeating the feat in 2020 to retain the title.

The latter result was disputed by many fans, and Holloway’s subsequent wins against Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez have led the Hawaiian back to Volkanovski, as the pair prepare for a trilogy bout in Saturday’s co-main event in Las Vegas.

“This guy is talking about a three-peat or something. This guy don’t even got three highlights in the UFC,” Holloway said of Australian Volkanovski, who has beaten Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung since his second fight with “Blessed”.

“All week, all I’ve heard is you guys talking about damage. All you guys: ‘Damage this, damage that.’ I’m known for taking damage, and he’s known for not giving it.”

“Oh, Max came to play. I love it,” replied Volkanovski, who is on a remarkable 21-fight win streak. “That’s why you can’t spar anymore, because you get punched in the head too much.

“You can use [the fans] as much as you want. Saturday night, it ends for you. That’s it – 2-0, baby, remember that, about to be 3-0.”

Volkanovski during his second victory over Holloway (UFC via Zuffa LLC)

The main event at the T-Mobile Arena sees Israel Adesanya defend the middleweight title against Jared Cannonier, but it was Sean Strickland with whom the 185lbs champion had his more heated exchanges at the pre-fight press conference.

Strickland could be next in line for a title shot if he overcomes Alex Pereira, the former kickboxing champion who beat Adesanya twice in that sport.

While Pereira is a relative newcomer to mixed martial arts, he has gone 2-0 in the UFC and his kickboxing pedigree is inarguable. The Brazilian outpointed Adesanya in their first clash, before knocking out the Nigerian-born New Zealander in their rematch.

Strickland said at Thursday’s press conference: “I would say [I’m the best striker], but [Pereira] was the one who slept [Adesanya]. So next to me, probably Alex. What was it, 2-0 against Izzy? Izzy, what was it?”

“Did you watch the whole fight?” Adesanya replied. “Exactly, do your f***ing job next time. What happened before we walked on stage? I smacked you on the ass like my b***h.

“Bro, trust me: If you win this fight, when we fight, I knock you out. I’m going to do a TikTok dance over your grave.

“You better focus on your guy. He’s going to f*** you up, too.”

