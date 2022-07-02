UFC 276 LIVE: Adesanya vs Cannonier stream, latest updates and results tonight

UFC 276 Preview: Best Bets

The UFC will present another championship double-header this evening, as the middleweight and featherweight titles are contested at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the main event of UFC 276, which caps off International Fight Week, Israel Adesanya defends the middleweight belt against Jared Cannonier, wiith the champion a heavy favourite to retain the gold and continue his dominant run atop the division. In the co-main event, Alexander Volkanovski puts the featherweight title on the line against Max Holloway, in what is the third in-ring meeting between the pair.

Volkanovski outpointed Holloway in 2019 to take the belt from the Hawaiian, before retaining it in their rematch in 2020 with another decision victory. The controversial nature of that latter result has led the rivals to square off again tonight in one of numerous highly-anticipated bouts. Elsewhere on the card, rising bantamweight star “Suga” Sean O’Malley faces Pedro Munhoz, while Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira go head to head in a middleweight contest that could determine the next contender for a title shot. Strickland traded barbs with Adesanya at this week’s press conference, while Pereira beat the champion twice during the pair’s kickboxing days, knocking out Adesanya in the second of those clashes.

UFC 276 LIVE Israel Adesanya (C) vs Jared Cannonier (middleweight title) Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Max Holloway 3 (featherweight title) Sean Strickland vs Alex Pereira (middleweight) Pedro Munhoz vs Sean O'Malley (bantamweight) Brad Riddell vs Jalin Turner (lightweight) Robbie Lawler vs Bryan Barberena (welterweight) Ian Garry vs Gabe Green (welterweight) Jim Miller vs Bobby Green (lightweight) Early prelims Uriah Hall vs Andre Muniz (middleweight) Jessica Eye vs Maycee Barber (women's flyweight) Brad Tavares vs Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight) Jessica Rose-Clark vs Julija Stoliarenko (women's bantamweight)

