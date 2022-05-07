UFC 274 LIVE: Oliveira vs Gaethje stream, latest updates and how to watch tonight

Charles Oliveira (left) defends the UFC lightweight title against Justin Gaethje (@ufc via Instagram)

UFC 274 takes place in Phoenix, Arizona this evening, with two title fights topping a card that also features a highly-anticipated clash between fan favourites. However, one of those title fights comes with an unexpected twist.

In the main event, Charles Oliveira was set to defend the lightweight belt against former interim champion Justin Gaethje, but the Brazilian missed weight by half-a-pound on Friday and was stripped of the title. Oliveira is now also ineligible to win back the belt tonight, though Gaethje can still claim the gold. In the co-main event, Rose Namajunas is out for revenge against Carla Esparza. Namajunas is in her second reign as strawweight champion, while Esparza – who submitted her fellow American in their first meeting – was the division’s first ever title holder and is out to emulate Namajunas by winning the belt for a second time.

Those fights follow a match-up that pits Chandler against Tony Ferguson as both lightweights look to get back in the win column. Chandler has lost his last two bouts, while former interim champion Ferguson is on a three-fight losing streak. A win for either American could propel them back into the title picture, however, given each man’s name value.

Follow live updates from the UFC 274 main card and prelims, below.

Show latest update 1651960929 UFC 274 UFC 274 takes place in Phoenix, Arizona this evening, with two title fights topping a card that also features a highly-anticipated clash between fan favourites. However, one of those title fights comes with an unexpected twist. In the main event, Charles Oliveira was set to defend the lightweight belt against former interim champion Justin Gaethje, but the Brazilian missed weight by half-a-pound on Friday and was stripped of the title. Oliveira is now also ineligible to win back the belt tonight, though Gaethje can still claim the gold. In the co-main event, Rose Namajunas is out for revenge against Carla Esparza. Namajunas is in her second reign as strawweight champion, while Esparza – who submitted her fellow American in their first meeting – was the division’s first ever title holder and is out to emulate Namajunas by winning the belt for a second time. Those fights follow a match-up that pits Chandler against Tony Ferguson as both lightweights look to get back in the win column. Chandler has lost his last two bouts, while former interim champion Ferguson is on a three-fight losing streak. A win for either American could propel them back into the title picture, however, given each man’s name value. Alex Pattle 7 May 2022 23:02

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link UFC 274 LIVE: Oliveira vs Gaethje stream, latest updates and how to watch tonight