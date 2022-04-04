UFC 273 time: When does Alexander Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie start in the UK and US?

Two title fights will top the card this weekend as UFC 273 takes place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

In the headline bout, the “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung steps in for Max Holloway to challenge Alexander Volkanovski for the men’s featherweight title, after a rematch between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan for the men’s bantamweight belt.

Thirteen months ago, Sterling took the title from Yan when the Russian was disqualified due to an illegal knee, and in the time since, the Jamaican-American has been recovering from injury while his rival went on to win the interim belt.

Elsewhere on the card, the fast-rising Khamzat Chimaev faces his biggest challenge yet as he takes on former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns. Chimaev has remarkably absorbed just one significant strike in his four UFC bouts, all the while improving his record to 10-0 – with all of his victories coming via finishes.

Here’s all you need to know about UFC 273.

When is it?

The early prelims are scheduled to begin at 11.15pm BST (3.15pm PT, 5.15pm CT, 6.15pm ET) on Saturday 9 April, with the prelims following at 1am BST (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET) on Sunday 10 April. The main card then starts at 3am BST (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET).

Interim UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan (Getty Images)

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Volkanovski – 1/7; Jung – 9/2

Sterling – 3/1; Yan – 2/9

Chimaev – 1/6; Burns – 4/1

Via Betfair.

Full Card

Main card

Rising star Khamzat Chimaev is unbeaten, winning all of his fights via finish (Zuffa/LLC via Getty Images)

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Chan Sung Jung (featherweight title)

Aljamain Sterling (C) vs Petr Yan (IC) (bantamweight title)

Gilbert Burns vs Khamzat Chimaev (welterweight)

Mackenzie Dern vs Tecia Torres (women’s strawweight)

Aleksei Oleinik vs Jared Vanderaa (heavyweight)

Prelims

Raquel Pennington vs Aspen Ladd (women’s bantamweight)

Ian Garry vs Darian Weeks (welterweight)

Anthony Hernandez vs Josh Fremd (middleweight)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Marcin Tybura (heavyweight)

Mickey Gall vs Mike Malott (welterweight)

Julio Arce vs Daniel Santos (bantamweight)

Vinc Pichel vs Mark Madsen (lightweight)

Piera Rodriguez vs Kay Hansen (women’s strawweight)

