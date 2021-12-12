UFC 269 LIVE: Oliveira vs Poirier stream, latest updates and how to watch online

Tempers flare ahead of UFC 269, Nunes-Pena feud dominates proceedings

Dustin Poirier has said he will be “25 minutes” from “eternity” when the main event of UFC 269 begins tonight, as the American seeks to finally become undisputed champion of the world.

There is more than just 25 minutes between the ‘Diamond’ and immortality, however. Charles Oliveira will look to hang on to the UFC lightweight title as fiercely as he hangs on to opponents, with a remarkable 19 of the Brazilian’s 31 wins having come via submission. That said, the jiu-jitsu specialist (31-8) has honed his striking skills in recent times, as evidenced when he knocked out Michael Chandler in May to claim the undisputed title vacated by Khabib Nurmagomedov last year.

Poirier (28-6), meanwhile, has only ever been interim champion, failing to unify the belts with Khabib two years ago, and he sees undisputed status as the one accolade left for him to achieve in mixed martial arts. Having beaten old rival Conor McGregor twice this year, Poirier is financially set up for life, but his hunger should match that of Oliveira, who has won nine fights in a row – with eight of those victories coming via finishes. Elsewhere, the co-main event sees Amanda Nunes defend her bantamweight belt against Julianna Pena, and the rest of the card at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena is stacked.

Follow live updates and results from UFC 269 below.

Show latest update 1639267708 UFC 269 The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is the site of UFC 269 tonight, and the final big event of the year is expected to be one of the most intriguing of the last 12 months. In the main event, Dustin Poirier faces lightweight title holder Charles Oliveira as the Louisianan attempts to finally become undisputed champion – having only ever won the interim belt. In the co-main event, dual-weight champion Amanda Nunes puts her women’s bantamweight title on the line against Julianna Pena, who will seek to end the Brazilian’s 12-fight win streak, which dates back to 2014. Elsewhere on the card, former bantamweight champions Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt are in action – the latter making his flyweight debut – while the 135lbs division’s rising star Sean O’Malley steps back into the Octagon. There are also a number of other names to look out for and intriguing bouts set for UFC 269. We’ll have live updates all night. Alex Pattle 12 December 2021 00:08

