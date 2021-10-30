UFC 267 LIVE: Blachowicz vs Teixeira fight updates and full card results today

“Happy Birthday to you” UFC fighter joins in singing

Two championships are on the line tonight at UFC 267, as a stacked card plays out on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi.

The main event sees Jan Blachowicz defend his light heavyweight title against veteran submission specialist Glover Teixeira, while the interim bantamweight belt is up for grabs in the co-main event between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen. Blachowicz’s last bout marked the Pole’s first title defence, in which he outpointed Israel Adesanya as the middleweight champion looked to become a dual-weight title-holder. Yan, meanwhile, lost the undisputed bantamweight belt to Aljamain Sterling via disqualification last time out, but the Russian will set up a rematch with his rival if he claims the interim strap against dynamic striker Sandhagen here.

Elsewhere on the card, fan favourite Dan Hooker will try to derail hype train Islam Makhachev – a childhood friend of Khabib Nurmagomedov, touted by many as a lightweight champion in waiting. Li Jingliang will also look to upset some unfavourable odds as he goes up against rising star Khamzat Chimaev, who returns at welterweight after a 13-month absence and long battle with Covid-19.

Follow live updates and fight results from UFC 267’s main card and prelims, below.

