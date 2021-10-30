UFC 2021 schedule: Every major fight happening this year

So far, 2021 has felt like one of the most significant years for the Ultimate Fighting Championship since its inception in 1993.

A host of intriguing match-ups and enthralling bouts have seen mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion further its reach and strengthen its credibility in the eyes of many observers – as well as the credibility of the sport.

And while no fighter has yet matched the crossover status of Conor McGregor, athletes like Israel Adesanya, Jorge Masvidal and Khamzat Chimaev have continued to attract enough interest from fans of other sports to suggest that the UFC will soon have more genuine stars on its hands.

McGregor himself has been more active than in recent years, too, fighting more than once in one calendar year for the first time since 2016. The Irishman’s knockout loss to Dustin Poirier in January and defeat by the American in July – when McGregor suffered a broken leg that led to a doctor stoppage – have damaged the in-ring reputation of ‘Notorious’ but elevated Poirier greatly.

‘The Diamond’ might finally earn the right to call himself an undisputed UFC champion later this year, but a lightweight title fight with Charles Oliveira is not yet official.

Below is the UFC’s remaining schedule for 2021, and The Independent’s key fights to look out for have been highlighted in bold.

Saturday 6 November – UFC 268 – Madison Square Garden, New York

Kamaru Usman (C) vs Colby Covington II (welterweight title)

Rose Namajunas (C) vs Weili Zhang II (women’s strawweight title)

Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler (lightweight)

Frankie Edgar vs Marlon Vera (bantamweight)

Al Iaquinta vs Bobby Green (lightweight)

Saturday 13 November – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez (featherweight)

Saturday 20 November – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Ketlen Vieira vs Miesha Tate (women’s bantamweight)

Sunday 5 December – UFC Fight Night – Venue TBC

Rob Font vs Jose Aldo (bantamweight)

Saturday 11 December – UFC 269 – Venue TBC

Amanda Nunes (C) vs Julianna Pena (women’s bantamweight title)

Jorge Masvidal vs Leon Edwards (welterweight)

