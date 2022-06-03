Uefa has issued an apology to Liverpool and Real Madrid supporters, as well as all other spectators caught up in the chaos at last weekend’s Champions League final in Paris.

Uefa’s apology comes just days after they blamed the delayed kick-off at the Stade de France on the “late arrival” of Liverpool fans.

European football’s governing body also claimed that French police had used teargas to disperse supporters who had blocked the turnstiles at the stadium due to “thousands” of fake tickets.

A statement on Friday read: “Uefa wishes to sincerely apologise to all spectators who had to experience or witness frightening and distressing events in the build-up to the Champions League final at the Stade de France on 28 May 2022 in Paris, on a night, which should have been a celebration of European club football.

“No football fan should be put in that situation, and it must not happen again.”

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Uefa issues apology to Liverpool and Real Madrid fans after Champions League final chaos