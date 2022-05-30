Uefa has commissioned an independent report into the events surrounding Saturday’s Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris, the European governing body has announced.

In a statement, Uefa said: “The comprehensive review will examine decision making, responsibility and behaviours of all entities involved in the final.

“The report will be independently compiled and Dr. Tiago Brandão Rodrigues from Portugal will lead the production of this review.

“Evidence will be gathered from all relevant parties and the findings of the independent report will be made public once completed and upon receipt of the findings, Uefa will evaluate the next steps.”

More follows

Source Link Uefa announces independent report into events surrounding Champions League final