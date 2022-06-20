Udder chaos: Cow found in Lake District farm office

A Lake District farm got quite the shock when one of their animals was caught red-hooved making herself at home in the farm office.

David Wright, a farm owner in Helsington, Lake District, posted this video of Yvonne, one of his dairy cows, on Facebook over the platinum jubilee weekend.

“New secretary hard at work, on a bank holiday too,” Wright wrote.

In the clip, Yvonne can be seen with her legs up on the office desk.

It’s not clear how the cow managed to get herself inside the building.

