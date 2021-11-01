Uber will now deliver diapers, wipes and other baby essentials on demand through their apps, the company has announced.

The company has partnered with Bed Bath & Beyond and Buy Buy Baby and added a delivery category for babies and children on Uber and Uber Eats.

Uber said the service will let “parents to get all of their baby, kids and family essentials on-demand and delivered right to their door.”

Products will be available for delivery from 120 Buy Buy Baby stores and more than 750 Bed Bath & Beyond locations in the US.

Uber says that other brands included in the baby and kids hub will include Honest, Yumi, Lalo, Little Spoon, and Nyssa.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer parents and caregivers an easy and convenient way to find everything they need for their families, and have it delivered to their doorsteps,” said Raj Beri, Uber’s vice president and global head of grocery and new verticals.

“Every parent knows the stress of urgently needing diapers, pacifiers, thermometers and more—and we know that our new baby and kids hub will help to alleviate some of the stress.”

Following the announcement Uber shares rose more than one per cent to $44.36, while Bed Bath & Beyond’s share price rose 8.83 per cent to $15.28.

Uber says it has donated $200,000 to Baby2Baby, a nonprofit organisation providing essential items to children across the US, to mark the new delivery category as well as rides to help transport the items to communities in need.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Uber targets a new delivery business: Essentials for babies and kids