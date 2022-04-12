Uber says it will refund users who were charged surge pricing after Brooklyn subway shooting

Uber has said it will refund customers who were charged surge pricing after a shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York.

On Tuesday, a gunman wearing a gas mask opened fire and detonated explosive devices in the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The attack, which occurred during rush hour Tuesday morning, saw at least eight people shot, and more than a dozen injured.

After the attack occurred, Uber began facing criticism from New York City residents, who noticed that the ride-sharing platform was subjecting users in the area to higher fares due to “increased demand”.

“Fare surge after a mass shooting in Brooklyn when subways are shut down. Shame on you @Uber,” one person tweeted along with a screenshot of the increased Uber prices. Another person shared a screenshot of the increased fares and wrote: “@Uber turn off surges in Sunset Park. People are scared, let them get out safely.”

Following the criticism, Uber said in a statement that it had “disabled surge pricing” and capped pricing citywide, before stating that it would be refunding users who were charged surge pricing in the aftermath of the attack.

In the statement, shared by HuffPost journalist Philip Lewis on Twitter, Uber said: “Our hearts go out to the victims of this morning’s terrible shooting in Sunset Park. Following the incident, Uber disabled surge pricing in the vicinity and capped pricing citywide.

“As always, Uber strives to be a resource for New Yorkers aiming to get around New York City. If anyone on our platform experienced unintended charges during this emergency, we will work to get them refunded.”

The company confirmed it would be refunding accidental surge prices in a statement to The Independent.

Ride-sharing platform Lyft has also faced criticism after users saw similar surge pricing in the area following the attack. “Fare surge after a mass shooting in Brooklyn when subways were shut down. Shame on you @Lyft,” one person tweeted.

The Independent has contacted Lyft for comment.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Uber says it will refund users who were charged surge pricing after Brooklyn subway shooting