Tyson Fury’s yearly salary revealed after beating Deontay Wilder in 2021

Tyson Fury paid himself £70,000 in 2021 despite earning as much as £40million, it has been revealed.

Fury’s sole fight last year saw the Briton knock out Deontay Wilder in the rivals’ trilogy bout, retaining the WBC heavyweight title in the process.

The 33-year-old reportedly earned £20m from the Las Vegas contest, with his company Tyson Fury Ltd’s year-end accounts showing a total of £28.7m, per the Daily Mail.

Figures registered with Companies House reveal Fury invested £3.4m, while £3.1m is owed from other sources. As such, his company is thought to be worth around £39.5m.

A source told The Sun: “He’s extremely careful with money and knows the value of it.

“He’s not extravagant or flamboyant like some boxers are and lives a very modest lifestyle.

“He is ensuring his family is comfortable for generations to come, and that’s humbling.”

Fury has been ordered to defend his title against mandatory challenger and interim champion Dillian Whyte in his next fight.

That bout is expected to take place in March, though Whyte’s purse demands could yet scupper the contest.

