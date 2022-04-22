Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte weigh-in LIVE: Latest updates as heavyweights hit scales before fight

Dillian Whyte: Tyson Fury ‘never knocked me out or dropped me’ in old sparring sessions

We are just a day away from a huge heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte, with the pair set to hit the scales today ahead of tomorrow night’s blockbuster clash.

The bout sees Fury putting the WBC belt on the line at Wembley Stadium in front of 94,000 fans, in one of the biggest contests in the history of British heavyweight boxing. Whyte (28-2, 19 knockouts) has waited a long time for a shot at world heavyweight glory, and it finally arrives on the grandest stage as the Jamaican-born Londoner looks to become the first man to defeat Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs).

Whyte, 34, last competed in March 2021, knocking out Alexander Povetkin to avenge his own stoppage loss to the Russian from August 2020. As inactive as Whyte has been in the ring since, he has been similarly inactive outside of it, refusing to attend last month’s first pre-fight press conference, electing to stay in Portugal to focus on his training for the bout instead.

The “Bodysnatcher” did attend the press conference on Wednesday of fight week, admitting he was “ready to swing” at Fury if things had got heated, and the pair will go face to face again at today’s weigh-in.

Show latest update 1650618814 Fury and Whyte finally fight with more than a title on the line On Saturday night at Wembley Stadium, the crazy numbers in the Tyson Fury game continue with his homecoming, writes Steve Bunce. Fury fights his old, old friend Dillian Whyte for the WBC’s heavyweight championship of the world and the best part of about £25million. But, you probably know all that, those are the simple facts and figures. There are other numbers that make up the complicated tale behind Fury and his bandwagon of hope and inspiration. Fury has fallen headfirst from that wagon many times on the road to the Wembley ring; the road with twisted turnpikes, great pain, suffering and criticism. And a healthy dose of redemption on both sides of the ropes. His battle with good, bad and mad has been very public. There is more than just a title fight at Wembley on Saturday night. It might just be the endgame in one of boxing’s most lurid and watchable tales. Full article here: Alex Pattle 22 April 2022 10:13 1650563963 Tyson Fury quizzed over relationship with Daniel Kinahan Tyson Fury has refused to reveal whether or not he has ended his relationship with Daniel Kinahan, the alleged leader of a cartel responsible for “smuggling deadly narcotics to Europe”. Fury, who defends his WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte on Saturday, is believed to have been advised by Kinahan in recent years. Kinahan was sanctioned by the US Treasury last week for his alleged role in the afore-mentioned drug smuggling, and the US Drug Enforcement Agency has offered rewards of up to £3.8million for information leading to the arrest of Kinahan, his brother or his father. Shortly after the sanctions were imposed, Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum claimed he had paid a similar amount to one of Kinahan’s companies, owing to the Irishman’s role as an advisor to the heavyweight champion. Kinahan has no criminal convictions and has always denied any wrongdoing. “That’s none of your business and none of anybody else’s business, I don’t think. Is it?” Fury replied. “My business is my business, your business is yours. “Like I say, it’s got nothing to do with me in boxing. I’m just a stupid boxer who gets punched in the face for a living. If I wasn’t, I wouldn’t be here, would I?” More from Fury here: Alex Pattle 21 April 2022 18:59 1650562823 The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings Tyson Fury has arguably eclipsed Anthony Joshua as the household name in British boxing, writes Alex Pattle. Fury, 33, returned to the sport in 2018 after three years off due to a long struggle with his mental health. Since then, he has established himself as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time, dethroning Deontay Wilder to become WBC champion in the pair’s 2020 rematch, having controversially drawn with the American in their first clash, in 2018. In his most recent bout, Fury stopped Wilder for the second fight in a row to retain the belt. A creative fighter who has demonstrated remarkable resilience and heart in the ring, Fury previously held the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles and looks destined to regain them and reign as undisputed champion in the future. Find out where Fury ranks in our men’s pound-for-pound boxing list: Sports Staff 21 April 2022 18:40 1650561623 Who will Tyson Fury fight after facing Dillian Whyte? However, if Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) wins, the likelihood is that the 33-year-old will be set for a unification bout. The undefeated Ukrainian outpointed the Briton with relative ease at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, leading “AJ” to quickly trigger a rematch clause. Here’s how the heavyweight landscape could pan out in coming months: Alex Pattle 21 April 2022 18:20 1650560303 Dillian Whyte can succeed against Tyson Fury where Deontay Wilder failed Dillian Whyte is a better boxer than Deontay Wilder, writes Alex Pattle. That assertion has drawn some incredulous responses from casual followers of the sport in recent days, but it is far from unfounded. Whyte, 34, may not hit as hard as Wilder – perhaps no one on Earth does – but the Briton is still a powerful puncher. Just ask Alexander Povetkin, Derek Chisora, even Anthony Joshua whom Whyte stopped in an amateur meeting between the rivals. Nineteen of Whyte’s 28 wins have come via knockout, and the “Bodysnatcher” does a far better job at setting up the decisive strike than Wilder does. More below on how Whyte can succeed against Fury where Wilder failed: Sports Staff 21 April 2022 17:58 1650559423 Tommy Fury gives verdict on Dillian Whyte Tommy Fury has labelled Dillian Whyte as “just a heavyweight who can punch” and maintains he “hasn’t got a prayer” ahead of his heavyweight clash with Tyson Fury. Tyson will make his UK return after four years against WBC mandatory challenger Whyte this Saturday in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium. “I feel like Tyson is just a cut above this man, Dillian Whyte is no Deontay Wilder in my book, he’s going to try and he’s going to come and give it his best shot. “But I just don’t think his best shot is good enough. Especially if Tyson comes into this fight how he’s been doing it in the gym, Dillian Whyte hasn’t got a prayer.” Alex Pattle 21 April 2022 17:43 1650559017 Mike Tyson beats up plane passenger who was harassing him And elsewhere in boxing… A video has emerged in which Mike Tyson appears to strike a fellow passenger on a commercial flight. Footage obtained by TMZ shows a man sat in the seat behind Tyson enthusiastically speaking to the former heavyweight boxing champion, leaning over the 55-year-old while doing so. In a second clip, Tyson then appears to repeatedly punch the passenger in question, as someone can be heard saying: “Hey, Mike, come on. Stop that.” The initial clip, which shows the man interacting with Tyson, also seems to depict the aftermath of the apparent physical altercation. Blood can be seen dripping from the man’s forehead. More here: Alex Pattle 21 April 2022 17:36 1650558824 Ricky Hatton to make return to boxing at age of 43 In other news from the world of boxing… Ricky Hatton has confirmed he will return to the ring for an exhibition bout, 10 years after retiring from the sport. Taking to Twitter to announce the news, the Manchester-born fighter said: “I can confirm my return to the ring. “Join me for a huge party night – with top music acts – in Manchester on July 2. #HitmanRises. It’s not how you fall, it’s how you rise…” Hatton has not fought since he was knocked out by Vyacheslav Senchenko in his final professional bout back in 2012. More here: Alex Pattle 21 April 2022 17:33 1650556178 Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte prize money and purse split explained Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren won the purse bid with his effort of approximately £30million, which beat the £23m put forward by Dillian Whyte’s promoter Eddie Hearn. Both were record bids in the history of boxing. An 80/20 per cent purse split was agreed in favour of champion Fury, though the split only relates to 90 per cent of the overall winning bid (£27m) – because the promoter must deposit the other 10 per cent. As such, Fury will thus take home approximately £21.5m, while Whyte receives around £5.5m. The winner will receive the 10 per cent deposit (£3m). Alex Pattle 21 April 2022 16:49 1650555269 Fury vs Whyte is a personal rivalry to be settled in front of the world It will finally be Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte on Saturday night at Wembley Stadium in a very personal fight under the eyes of a global audience, writes Steve Bunce. Fans will travel to London in hope, hate and belief to sit under the glowing bar that fills the gap between ring and sky at the stadium; they will be lucky witnesses to a night of history. At some point close to 11pm, the night will be lit by 94,000 fanatics holding up their phones to create our unique boxing milky way of sparkles; then the flames will come. Everybody will feel the heat. In the tunnels at Wembley, the first of the two fighters will have left his safe dressing room and will be shuffling to the point of entry, and also the point of no return; the other fighter will be in one last prayer huddle. Whyte will wait, Fury will pray. Full piece here: Alex Pattle 21 April 2022 16:34

