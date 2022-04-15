Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte undercard revealed with Tommy Fury set to fight

The undercard for Tyson Fury’s title defence against Dillian Whyte has been revealed, with the WBC heavyweight champion’s half-brother Tommy set to be in action.

Fury defends his belt against fellow Briton Whyte at Wembley Stadium on 23 April, in what is the “Gypsy King”’s first bout on home soil since 2018.

The unbeaten Fury (31-0-1, 22 knockouts) last fought in October, finishing Deontay Wilder for the second fight in a row to round out their trilogy and retain the WBC title, while Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) last competed in March 2021 when he knocked out Alexander Povektin – avenging his own stoppage loss to the Russian in the process.

Fury, 33 and Whyte, 34, will main event at Wembley, and the undercard bouts taking place at the London venue have now been announced.

Full card

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte (WBC heavyweight title)

Anthony Cacace vs Jonathan Romero (vacant WBO International super-featherweight title)

Isaac Lowe vs Nick Ball (vacant WBC Silver featherweight title)

David Adeleye vs Chris Healey (heavyweight)

Tommy Fury vs Daniel Bocianski (light heavyweight)

Kurt Walker vs TBA (featherweight)

