Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte press conference LIVE: Latest updates as heavyweights face off before fight

Dillian Whyte: Tyson Fury ‘never knocked me out or dropped me’ in old sparring sessions

For the first time since their heavyweight title fight was announced, champion Tyson Fury and challenger Dillian Whyte are set to go face-to-face this afternoon.

Fury puts the WBC belt on the line at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night in front of 94,000 fans, in one of the biggest contests in the history of British heavyweight boxing. Whyte (28-2, 19 knockouts) has waited a long time for a shot at world heavyweight glory, and it finally arrives on the grandest stage as the Jamaican-born Londoner looks to become the first man to defeat Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs).

Whyte snubbed the first pre-fight press conference last month, electing to stay in Portugal to focus on his training for the bout instead. While the 34-year-old finally broke a long silence this week, saying among other things that Fury’s “mouth is like a toilet”, Whyte was not present at Tuesday’s open workouts at Wembley Boxpark. The challenger is expected to attend this afternoon, however, marking the first time that he and Fury will have faced off since their title fight was made official earlier this year. Then, all that will be left will be Friday’s weigh-ins and Saturday’s long-awaited heavyweight clash.

Follow live updates from the final Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte press conference, below.

Show latest update 1650458847 Kinahan sanctions ‘nowt to do with me’, says Fury Tyson Fury insists the recent sanctions against Daniel Kinahan are “nowt to do with me” and says he has “absolutely zero” business with the alleged crime boss. Kinahan, a man who has advised Fury in the past, was last week named as being a head of the Irish Kinahan crime gang and hit with worldwide financial sanctions by the United States government, who have offered a five million US dollars (£3.84m) reward for information on the group leading to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. Dylan Terry 20 April 2022 13:47 1650458492 Joseph Parker makes prediction for ‘exciting’ Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight Joseph Parker believes the elusiveness of Dillian Whyte has left questions unanswered for the Tyson Fury camp ahead of this weekend’s world heavyweight title fight between the two Britons. Problems outside the ring continue to affect the domestic affair, which is set to be attended by 94,000 spectators on Saturday. WBC champion Fury last week saw previous adviser Daniel Kinahan sanctioned by the US Government, with a five million US dollars (£3.84m) reward offered for information on the Irish Kinahan Group that would lead to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. If talk of alleged crime boss Kinahan, who has always denied any wrongdoing, remains the elephant in the room, the repeated no-shows of Whyte are an unwanted inconvenience on top of the more serious subject. Brixton boxer Whyte failed to attend last month’s unveiling press conference and was unable to make Tuesday’s open workout due to flight issues, having seemingly allayed fears over the ‘Battle of Britain’ going ahead by appearing on a virtual media call last Thursday. Former world champion Parker pondered whether Fury’s opponent, who he lost to in 2018, was playing games but still expects his “brother” to land a devastating blow at Wembley this weekend. “Fury knock-out between rounds five and nine,” ex-WBO heavyweight title holder Parker, who has been a training partner for Fury, told the PA news agency. Speaking ahead of Wednesday afternoon’s main preview press conference, Parker continued: “Maybe Dillian is playing games or he doesn’t want to be involved in the lead-up to the fight? He will probably have to show up to the weigh-in but I am not sure what he is doing.” Full report: Karl Matchett 20 April 2022 13:41

